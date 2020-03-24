Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.21

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$14.21 ($10.08) and last traded at A$14.85 ($10.53), with a volume of 15296371 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$14.10 ($10.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$25.42.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.