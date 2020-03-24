AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 569379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATDRY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.