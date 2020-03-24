AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 569379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATDRY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.78.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

