Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $176.00

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 176 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.43), with a volume of 4974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.57).

Separately, FinnCap upped their target price on shares of Avingtrans from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 292.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 272.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 million and a P/E ratio of 24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.