Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ball accounts for approximately 3.7% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 523,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 26,715 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 136.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $31,197,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.64.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,180,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,668. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.