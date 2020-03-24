Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on BNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Shares of BNS traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. 3,252,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,839. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

