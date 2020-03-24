Barclays (LON:BARC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $87.41

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.41 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 87.86 ($1.16), with a volume of 4753089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.70 ($1.11).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 208 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.70) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.42 ($2.64).

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 161.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In related news, insider Michael Ashley bought 132,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £99,601.50 ($131,020.13). Also, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £194,700 ($256,116.81). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 346,615 shares of company stock valued at $41,134,878.

About Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

