Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones cut Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra downgraded Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.45.

Shares of BKR stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,503,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 15,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $299,368.64. Also, CFO Brian Worrell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 34,622 shares of company stock worth $642,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

