BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Sensato Investors LLC

Sensato Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up about 3.9% of Sensato Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in BHP Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 184,735 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in BHP Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 51,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Investec lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,045,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,135. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. BHP Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $59.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.04%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.