BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $208.50

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 208.50 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 219 ($2.88), with a volume of 587446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.16).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 338.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 350.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The stock has a market cap of $380.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

