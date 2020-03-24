BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. BMC Stock makes up about 0.6% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of BMCH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.27. 989,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,769. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.08.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

