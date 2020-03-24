Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Receives $38.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 31.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 56.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 27,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.06. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.