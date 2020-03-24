Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Botswana Diamonds PLC (LON:BOD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 109668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.75.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc operates as a diamond exploration and project development company in Botswana and South Africa. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River project, a long narrow kimberlite dyke stretching over 7 kilometers located in the Limpopo Province. Botswana Diamonds plc was founded in 2010 is based in Dublin, Ireland.

