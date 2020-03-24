BP (NYSE:BP) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.16.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,354,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,766,154. BP has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of BP by 58.1% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $1,770,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

