Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $46.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts acquired 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,320.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $1,309,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 213,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 84,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,193,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,812. The firm has a market cap of $348.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.45. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

