British Land (LON:BLND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $341.54

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 341.54 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 344.70 ($4.53), with a volume of 270736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337 ($4.43).

BLND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Numis Securities cut British Land to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on British Land from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 583.15 ($7.67).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 494.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 563.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

In related news, insider Tim Score bought 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). Insiders bought a total of 4,176 shares of company stock worth $2,543,013 over the last ninety days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

