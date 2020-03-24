Broad Run Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.0% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,510,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,395,000 after purchasing an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $14.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,054.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,178,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,377.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,322.92. The company has a market capitalization of $724.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

