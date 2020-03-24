Broad Run Investment Management LLC Sells 23,392 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 23,392 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,895,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $996,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,196,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,201,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.