Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Price Target at $243.00

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $13.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.55. 616,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,280. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $310.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

In related news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $79,136,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after acquiring an additional 180,228 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,590 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,246,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,140,000 after purchasing an additional 87,437 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.