Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Holdings Decreased by Stadium Capital Management LLC

Stadium Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475,220 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 12.9% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after buying an additional 1,394,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after buying an additional 802,934 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $17,554,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $16,117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,779.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after buying an additional 599,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

BLDR traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. 1,724,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,392. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

