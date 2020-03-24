BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.59

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$2.59 ($1.84) and last traded at A$3.25 ($2.30), with a volume of 4413890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.73 ($1.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.99.

About BWP Trust (ASX:BWP)

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 1998, BWP Trust (BWP or the Trust) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (Bunnings).

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BWP Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWP Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.