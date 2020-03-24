CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 900,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. CAE has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 527,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

