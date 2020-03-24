Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.64

Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$9.64 ($6.84) and last traded at A$10.96 ($7.77), with a volume of 1330621 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$10.47 ($7.43).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$16.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Carsales.Com’s previous Interim dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carsales.Com’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

In other Carsales.Com news, insider Kee Wong acquired 1,500 shares of Carsales.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$16.88 ($11.97) per share, with a total value of A$25,320.00 ($17,957.45).

About Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR)

carsales.com Limited is an online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. The Company’s carsales network is an online destination for buying and selling cars, motorbikes, trucks, boats, caravans and machinery equipment. Its segments include Online Advertising Services, Data and Research Services, International, and Finance and Related Services.

