Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.30

Caspian Sunrise PLC (LON:CASP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.38 ($0.03), with a volume of 804100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of $44.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile (LON:CASP)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,702 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.