Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLDT. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of CLDT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,654. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 97.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

