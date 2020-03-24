Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,760. Chegg has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,323,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,942,466.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $3,467,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,248 shares of company stock valued at $22,436,654 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

