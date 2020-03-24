Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,112,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,423,723,000 after purchasing an additional 472,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,488,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,452,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,642,000 after purchasing an additional 286,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $5.17 on Monday, hitting $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,741,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,705,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

