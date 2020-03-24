CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.24

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 16759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

About CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

