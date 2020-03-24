Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

CINF traded down $8.25 on Wednesday, hitting $66.78. 1,446,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,241. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

