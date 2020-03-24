Cochlear (ASX:COH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $160.01

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$160.01 ($113.48) and last traded at A$168.00 ($119.15), with a volume of 622079 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$157.81 ($111.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$213.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$219.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.73.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Cochlear’s previous Interim dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.28%.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

