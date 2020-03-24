Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.30

Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$4.30 ($3.05) and last traded at A$4.78 ($3.39), with a volume of 1600763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$4.32 ($3.06).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80.

About Collins Foods (ASX:CKF)

Collins Foods Limited operates, manages, and administers restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through KFC Restaurants Australia and Europe, Sizzler Restaurants, and Other segments. Its restaurant brands comprise KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler restaurants. The company operates 223 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 15 franchised KFC c in Germany, 18 franchised KFC restaurants in the Netherlands, and 1 franchised Taco Bell restaurant in Australia in the quick service restaurant market; and owns and operates 14 Sizzler restaurants in Australia, which operates in the casual dining restaurant market.

