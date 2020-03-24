Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Commscope alerts:

Commscope stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,776,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. Commscope has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $27.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commscope will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Commscope by 18.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Commscope by 584.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 87,122 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Commscope by 19.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commscope by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 314,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.