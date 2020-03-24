Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Purchased by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 49,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 64,441 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,455. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $529.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.