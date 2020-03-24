Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.10

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.10 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.82), with a volume of 119863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.93).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 million and a P/E ratio of 11.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Concurrent Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Concurrent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

