Connect Group (LON:CNCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.25

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.30 ($0.17), with a volume of 453703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.35 ($0.22).

CNCT has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Connect Group from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Connect Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.51. The company has a market cap of $32.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 56,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47), for a total value of £20,241 ($26,625.89).

About Connect Group (LON:CNCT)

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.