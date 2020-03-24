Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) PT Lowered to $5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. 1,798,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,822. Constellium has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.36 million and a P/E ratio of 8.73.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 65,849 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2,005.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 1,125,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,939,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 514,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 373,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 75,860 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.