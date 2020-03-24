Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00.

CLR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.41.

NYSE CLR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.03. 5,425,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,461,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 13,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $101,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 152,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $43,231,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 154.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,250,000 after buying an additional 832,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $144,519,000 after buying an additional 600,633 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 749,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 579,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after buying an additional 526,697 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

