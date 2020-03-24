CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.65

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.56 ($0.03), with a volume of 2839886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 million and a PE ratio of -25.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.08.

About CPPGroup (LON:CPP)

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering tangible commercial benefits and solutions to their customers worldwide. It offers insurance and assistance products for the protection of mobile phones, payment cards, and household belongings; keeps travel plans moving; and monitors compromised personal data.

