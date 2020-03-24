Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Sells 45,275 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 45,275 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after buying an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after buying an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after buying an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,065.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.10. 29,751,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,569,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.19. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.95.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.