Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Warburg Pincus LLC

Warburg Pincus LLC cut its stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,443,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,495,658 shares during the period. Crowdstrike comprises about 55.2% of Warburg Pincus LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Warburg Pincus LLC owned 20.16% of Crowdstrike worth $2,066,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

In related news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $256,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,785,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $3,348,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock worth $293,394,475.

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.45. 11,119,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion and a PE ratio of -40.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

