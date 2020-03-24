Crystal Amber Fund (LON:CRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $61.00

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 59225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.87).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.69.

In other news, insider Christopher Waldron purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £13,400 ($17,626.94). Also, insider Frederic Hervouet purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £10,050 ($13,220.21).

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

