Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Position Boosted by Warburg Pincus LLC

Warburg Pincus LLC lifted its holdings in Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,211,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,624,277 shares during the period. Cyren makes up approximately 1.1% of Warburg Pincus LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Warburg Pincus LLC owned 54.30% of Cyren worth $41,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cyren by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyren alerts:

In other news, VP Atif Ahmed sold 27,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $31,562.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of CYRN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.65. 13,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Cyren Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.34.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.