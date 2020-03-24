Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.39.

NYSE DRI traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,796,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,140. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,418,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,156,000 after buying an additional 366,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,070,000 after buying an additional 106,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

