Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.22. 44,249,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,358,010. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.