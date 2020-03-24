Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Deluxe accounts for about 1.1% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Deluxe worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in Deluxe during the third quarter worth $62,378,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,297,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,748,000 after acquiring an additional 365,025 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth $16,223,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth $15,564,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 393.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 288,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deluxe stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.29. 791,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLX. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti reduced their target price on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

