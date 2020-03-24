Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Denbury Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Denbury Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.93.

Shares of NYSE DNR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,930,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,041,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.10 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Denbury Resources has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $310.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Resources will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth $10,630,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 171,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

