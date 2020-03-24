Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is MRJ Capital Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

MRJ Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Diageo comprises about 2.6% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Investec cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $6.97 on Monday, hitting $102.59. 1,502,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.43. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.