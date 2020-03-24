Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is Zebra Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products comprises 0.9% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 98.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 42.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 81.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.98. 290,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,845. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.98 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.88.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King raised Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

