Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,900. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

