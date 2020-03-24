easyJet (LON:EZJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $525.40

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 525.40 ($6.91) and last traded at GBX 539.84 ($7.10), with a volume of 276139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 521.40 ($6.86).

EZJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,298.81 ($17.09).

Get easyJet alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,151.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,256.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

In other easyJet news, insider Nick Leeder purchased 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, with a total value of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Insiders have bought 1,007 shares of company stock worth $1,528,005 over the last ninety days.

easyJet Company Profile (LON:EZJ)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.