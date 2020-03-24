Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol to a hold rating and set a $12.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of NYSE EC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,765. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 469.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

